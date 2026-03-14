Kirton, Karpinski Lead Thunderbolts in Shutout of Ice Bears

Published on March 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, IN - Behind three Evansville power play goals, a three-point game and game-winning goal from Scott Kirton, and a 21-save shutout performance by Cody Karpinski, the Thunderbolts blanked the Ice Bears 5-0 at Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Sunday, March 15th against the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00pm CT.

After a scoreless first period, the Thunderbolts offense roared to life as Kirton scored off a loose puck in the crease only 54 seconds into the second period, assisted by Aidan MacIntosh and Evan Miller. Less than a minute later and only 6 seconds into a power play opportunity at 1:52, MacIntosh redirected a shot from Joey Berkopec into the net to make it a 2-0 game. Later in the period at 17:59, Evansville scored once again on the power play as Matthew Hobbs scored at the net-front from Aaron Huffnagle and Tyson Gilmour. Only 1:41 into the third period, Berkopec scored with a clear lane to skate up to the net, assisted by Kirton to make it a 4-0 lead for Evansville. Finally, at 15:20, the Thunderbolts scored their season-high third power play goal of the night, with Miller scoring off a cross-ice feed from Kirton and Berkopec to round out the score at 5-0, as the Ice Bears were unable to find the back of the net the rest of the way. With the victory, Evansville now only needs a maximum of 7 points out of the remaining 16 possible to clinch a berth in this year's President's Cup Playoffs.

Kirton and Berkopec led the way offensively with a goal and two assists each, Miller and MacIntosh scored a goal and assist each, and Hobbs finished with one goal on the night. In goal, Cody Karpinski finished with 21 saves his 5th win and 2nd shutout of the season, the 5th shutout of Karpinski's professional career. The shutout win was Evansville's 5th of the season, tying a franchise record for most in a single season, previously accomplished in 2022-23. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears do not meet again this regular season, with Evansville winning the regular season series 3-2.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT (2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

www.evansvillethunderbolts.com







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