Game Preview: March 13 vs Macon

Published on March 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a successful trip to Peoria last week, the Ice Flyers return home tonight to face the Macon Mayhem in a pivotal matchup in the tight playoff race as they host a St. Patrick's Celebration, presented by McGuire's Irish Pub, where every point counts with multiple teams separated by just a few points in the standings.

Secure your seats now

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Pre-Game Party: 4:30 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

TONIGHT'S PROMO INFORMATION

Pregame Party - Starting at 4:30 P.M.

Join us for our St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party on March 13 presented by McGuire's Irish Pub. The party begins at 4:30 PM and rolls through 6:30 PM, followed by puck drop inside the Hangar at 7:00 PM.

Your game ticket includes two complimentary drink tickets valid at our outdoor pregame bar, so come early, grab a drink, and kick off the celebration the right way. Live music will be playing through the festivities from artists including Colm Kelly and Rich McDuff!

PLAZA JERSEY SALE

Join us for the St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party and visit our jersey sale table, where fans can purchase 2 select Ice Flyers jerseys for just $55. The 2025-26 Military Appreciation and Blue Angels jerseys will also be available at our merchandise booths for $90 each. All items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended. This event offers fans a great opportunity to enjoy the pregame festivities while adding Ice Flyers apparel to their collection!

50/50 RAFFLE - ENTER NOW!

The jackpot grows all game long, giving one lucky fan the chance to take home half the pot while supporting programs that positively impact our local community. The earlier you enter, the bigger the prize can grow!

Purchase online at iff5050.org (available anywhere in Florida) or buy in person above Sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Get your tickets now and join the excitement while supporting Keep Pensacola Beautiful!

SHIRT-OFF-HIS-BACK RAFFLE FEATURING Season Worn Jerseys

Take your shot at winning an authentic season-worn Pensacola Ice Flyers jersey in tonight's Shirt Off His Back raffle, where three lucky fans will each win one jersey worn by #8 Porter Schachle (Columbia), #10 Matt Allen (Cream), or #21 Jack Suchy (Cream).

Entries are available online through DASH, so fans can participate from anywhere, and you do not need to be present to win. Winners will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period. Jerseys will be presented to the winners at the end of the season, but fans in attendance tonight can still take their photo with the player after the game.

Season Ticket Holders: Redeem your vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

JOIN IN ON OUR LIGHT SHOWS!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, March 14 - Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital | 7PM | Get Tickets

Away: Friday, March 20 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Away: Saturday, March 21 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Home: Friday, March 27 - Rebrand Night presented by Fiesta Pensacola | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, March 28 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM | Get Tickets







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Game Preview: March 13 vs Macon - Pensacola Ice Flyers

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