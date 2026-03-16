Marksmen Add Veteran Defenseman Jordan Henderson

Published on March 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that defenseman Jordan Henderson has been claimed off waivers.

Henderson, 29, started the season with the Quad City Storm before being traded to the Peoria Rivermen.

In 14 appearances with the Storm, the Surrey, British Columbia native logged five assists, adding one goal and four assists in 35 games with the Rivermen to his season totals.

Last season, Henderson split time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Quad City Storm, logging five goals and 10 assists in 37 games, adding one goal and two assists in 10 ECHL games with the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Henderson and the Marksmen hit the road on Friday, March 20, to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Saturday, March 21 to host the Macon Mayhem for Cars Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.