Pensacola Smothers Macon in 4-2 Loss

Published on March 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(PENSACOLA, Fla.) - The Ice Flyers rebounded from their loss on Friday with a dominant performance on a Saturday night, taking down the Mayhem 4-2.

The game started with an onslaught from the Ice Flyers, but their aggressive forecheck led to an early power play chance for the Mayhem after a goaltender interference penalty. Cooper Fensterstock negated the power play with a tripping penalty to send the game to four-on-four, but the Ice Flyers were caught with too many men on the ice shortly after the penalty expired. The ensuing power play provided some redemption for Fensterstock, who ripped a shot high over the blocker of Christian Propp to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead that they would carry into the break thanks to 18 first period saves from Josh Boyko.

The second period was domination from Pensacola, as they outshot Macon 16-3 in the frame. Boyko held strong for the first 7:37, until Jack Suchy continued his hot streak by evening the game. Just 27 seconds later, Porter Schachle took advantage of a defensive miscue and gave the Ice Flyers their first lead of the night. Another Mayhem newcomer got on the scoresheet to even the game as Khaden Henry ripped a shot past Propp and tied the game on an opportunistic chance in front. A few moments later though, Andrew Poulias got the lead right back for Pensacola to set the score at 3-2 going into the third.

The Ice Flyers wasted no time extending their lead in the third period, as Zack Bross netted his 10th goal of the season just two minutes into the period to give Pensacola some insurance. They made it difficult for the Mayhem to mount a push, continuing to ramp up the pressure all the way down to the final horn. The Mayhem were outshot 47-19 in the game as they dropped two points to the Ice Flyers.







SPHL Stories from March 16, 2026

Pensacola Smothers Macon in 4-2 Loss - Macon Mayhem

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