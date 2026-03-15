Reapers Fall to Storm in Six-Round Shootout

Published on March 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Carolina Reapers, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-3 to the Quad City Storm in a shootout on Saturday night.

Coltan Wilkie wired home a seeing-eye shot 9:21 into the first period, catching a feed from Kyler Head and Graeme McCrory to put the Reapers ahead 1-0. Jack Lee answered back quickly at 11:10, set up by Leif Mattson and Brodie Girod to make it 1-1. Sam Dabrowski put the Reapers back in front with a one-timer finish from John Moncovich and Coltan Wilkie, making it 2-1 at 12:03. Just 27 seconds later at 12:30, Stepan Steshenko caught a head-man feed from Nick Pennucci, to even the score back up 2-2 to close out the middle frame scoring.

Leif Mattson added a tally of his own at 9:08, with Nick Pennucci and Stepan Steshenko grabbing the helpers to make it 3-2. Sam Dabrowski potted a power play tally at 18:11, off of a dish from Kyler Head and Ryan Lieth to even the score 3-3.

Throughout the third period, Quad City outshot Carolina 12-6, but neither team would find the back of the net to send the game to overtime.

Neither team could find a difference maker in the extra frame, as the Storm outshot the Reapers 6-4.

Marcus Fechko opened the skills contest scoring in the bottom of the second round, but Jack Lee's tally in the top of the third, along with Leif Mattson's game winner in the top of the sixth round secured the 4-3 final.

The Marksmen brand returns to action on the road on Friday, March 20, to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Saturday, March 21 to host the Macon Mayhem for Cars Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







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