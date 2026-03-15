Dawgs Drop 4-3 Overtime Heartbreaker to Bulls

Published on March 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







PELHAM, AL - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (28-19-5) and Birmingham Bulls (25-21-6) needed extra time on Saturday night inside the Pelham Civic Complex. A Doug Scott overtime goal lifted the home Bulls to a 4-3 victory to close out the weekend.

After a nail-biting 6-5 victory the night prior by the Dawgs, Roanoke was trying to do something it had never done in franchise history: win multiple regular-season games in the same season on the road in Pelham.

The Dawgs' climb toward history started bright at the 1:55 mark of the first period when rookie Ryan Mahlmeister fired a shot from the right circle past Talor Joseph for his first career professional goal in just his seventh pro game. The Massapequa, New York native gave Roanoke an early spark.

Roanoke added a second goal a few minutes later when David Novotny went bar down on a feed from Joe Widmar at the 9:59 mark of the first period to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw Birmingham get its offense rolling. Behind goals from Matt Wood and Kolten Olynek, the Bulls outshot the Dawgs 12-10 in the frame and tied the game at two apiece heading into the second intermission.

The third period began with netminder Joseph leaving the trapezoid to play the puck and being assessed a delay of game penalty at the 1:39 mark.

Just 11 seconds into the power play, Novotny knocked in his second goal of the night to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead, one the Dawgs held for most of the third period.

That was until rookie Tim Gould tripped up Colin Tracy at the 16:20 mark of the third and headed to the penalty box with a minor penalty.

The call gave Birmingham, which owns the best power-play conversion percentage in the SPHL, a man advantage in the final four minutes.

Fifty seconds into the power play, MacGregor Sinclair blasted a one-timer off a feed from Drake Glover to score the game-tying goal at the 17:10 mark of the third period. Birmingham dominated the final frame, outshooting the Dawgs 15-5.

The deadlock remained as the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation. For the third time this season, this matchup required overtime.

Roanoke generated a few early chances in the 3-on-3 overtime period, but Doug Scott rifled the game-winning goal at the 2:30 mark to give the Bulls the overtime victory.

The Dawgs travel home after finishing the road trip 2-0-1 and picking up five points in three games. Roanoke remains in second place in the SPHL after earning the overtime point on Saturday night.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road next weekend to take on the Huntsville Havoc in a two-game weekend set from the Von Braun Center. The first game will be Friday night, March 20th at 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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