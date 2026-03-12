Dawgs Steal One over Fayetteville 4-2 to Secure Points in Fifth Straight

Published on March 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (27-19-4) defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen (20-23-5) 4-2 on Thursday morning inside Crown Coliseum during a School Day Game. Behind a trio of second period goals and first career professional goals from Matt Carlson and Tim Gould, the Dawgs leapfrogged into second place in the SPHL standings.

In front of 7,384 school kids and Fayetteville natives who filed into the barn for an early-morning puck drop, the Dawgs and Marksmen played to a quick stalemate in the first period that saw just 17 combined shots and no penalties.

The second period would be different as Tim Manning struck just 45 seconds into the frame. Off a shot from Ryan Reifler that was stopped by Marksmen goaltender Ryan Kenny, Manning was in the right place at the right time to net his sixth of the season and open the scoring.

Just 54 seconds later, Matt Carlson ripped a shot from the blue line and sniped the top corner, fooling Kenny for his first career professional goal. The Delmar, New York native logged his first SPHL point after debuting with the team last weekend.

After a pair of fighting majors between Ryan Mahlmeister and Ayodele Adeniye at the 4:33 mark, the Dawgs continued their momentum.

At the 6:13 mark, Travis Broughman wrapped around the net and tucked a shot in. However, the puck ricocheted off the back boards and the referees initially called it no goal. After consulting with the off-ice officials during the under-15 minute timeout, the referees overturned the call and determined Broughman's shot had crossed the line and escaped underneath the lifted net.

Roanoke took a 3-0 lead after the quick start to the second frame. The Marksmen got one back thanks to John Moncovich, who scored at the 8:37 mark.

The Dawgs outshot the Marksmen 17-10 in the second period while scoring three of the period's four goals.

Moncovich made things interesting when he netted his second goal of the game at the 1:02 mark of the third period. With the game down to a one-goal margin, Austyn Roudebush held his ground, making 29 total saves on the morning.

Roudebush made a pair of saves late in the third frame that set up rookie Tim Gould to fire a shot the length of the ice for an empty-net goal at the 18:09 mark. The New Brunswick, Canada native, making his SPHL debut Thursday morning, logged his first career point to secure Roanoke's 27th victory of the season and fourth in their last five games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs continue the road trip by heading to Birmingham, Alabama to play the Bulls Friday night, March 13th at 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







