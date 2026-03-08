Dawgs Fall to Huntsville in Shootout 1-0

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (26-19-4) found themselves in a defensive battle with the Huntsville Havoc (25-18-6) on Saturday night, and after 65 minutes of hockey and a shootout, the Havoc emerged with a 1-0 victory.

In a game that was tightly contested from the start, offense was hard to come by. The first period produced 17 total shots, with the Havoc outshooting the Dawgs 9-8.

Both teams showed flashes of offense in the second period, but goaltenders Gabe Rosek and Brian Wilson were difficult to beat.

Both netminders finished the night with shutouts in the rare 1-0 shootout final. Rosek stopped 30 shots, while Wilson made 28 saves.

There were a few special teams opportunities, but neither side was able to capitalize. Huntsville finished 0-for-5 on the man advantage, while Roanoke went 0-for-4.

The third period featured the height of the defensive stalemate, as Roanoke recorded just six shots in the final 20 minutes and Huntsville had five.

After 60 minutes, the game remained scoreless and the teams headed to a 3-on-3 overtime period. Five minutes later, the teams were still deadlocked.

In the first round of the shootout, Matt Dorsey and Phil Elgstam scored for their respective teams. In the second round, Cade Helmer, making his professional debut, was turned away, while Cole Golka scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead after two rounds.

The third round saw Joe Widmar score for Roanoke, but Connor Galloway responded for Huntsville to make it 3-2.

Wilson then shut the door, denying both Tim Manning and Matt O'Dea to seal the win for the Havoc.

Huntsville and Roanoke split the two-game weekend series, with each team earning three points. With the shootout loss, Roanoke now sits tied with Huntsville for third place in the SPHL standings.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road next week for a three-game road trip, beginning with a 10:00 A.M. EST game Thursday in Fayetteville before traveling to Birmingham to face the Bulls on Friday and Saturday. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are available online and at Berglund Center box office.







