Thunderbolts Fall Short at Knoxville, 4-1

Published on March 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville, Tn.: Despite taking the game's first lead, the Thunderbolts fell victim to tough circumstances and tough luck as the Ice Bears picked up the 4-1 victory on Saturday night in Knoxville. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Sunday, March 8th against the Macon Mayhem at 3:00pm CT.

Evansville played much better at both ends of the ice in the first period compared to Friday, outshooting the Ice Bears 13-11, and scoring the opening goal as Seth Bernard scored at 5:29, assisted by Derek Contessa and Joey Berkopec. The goal was Bernard's first as a pro, as well as a power play goal that ended a five-game stretch without a power play goal for the Thunderbolts. The Ice Bears rallied to tie late in the period, as Tyler Stewart scored at 16:03. In the second period, the Thunderbolts were frequently assessed penalties, and the Ice Bears scored on a 5-on-3 to take a 2-1 lead, Kyle Soper scoring the goal at 4:00. Dawson McKinney extended the lead to 3-1 at 6:25 and David Gaeta added another goal with 5 seconds remaining to make it 4-1 Knoxville at the second intermission. The Thunderbolts outshot the Ice Bears 9-6 in the third period but were unable to rally as they fell by the 4-1 final score.

Bernard scored Evansville's goal while Kristian Stead finished with 30 saves on 34 shots. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears meet again on Friday, March 13th at Ford Center, with the regular season series tied 2-2.

