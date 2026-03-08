Boyko, May Pull Through as Mayhem Earn Split with Bulls

Published on March 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - Gloves were dropped, blood was drawn, and the Mayhem skated away with a fitting 2-1 gritty win on Farm Night against the Birmingham Bulls at home.

The Mayhem took Friday's game personally and wasted no time getting started. Six seconds after puck drop, Max Messier and Kenny Britton dropped the gloves and set the tone in a good-quality fight, making sure that this game was going to be different. From there, the Mayhem started to push the play, and after a nice feed from Cooper Fensterstock, Connor May let a one-timer rip over the shoulder of Talor Joseph, finally getting one past him. Macon carried the momentum for most of the period, creating high-danger chances, bringing the physicality, and limiting chances for the Bulls. Josh Boyko stopped all 4 shots, including an incredible diving effort to protect the lead and momentum. Britton secured his second fight at 16:54, fighting Michael Krupinski. Britton also obtained a minor penalty on top of the fight and served 12 minutes in the box throughout the first period for the Bulls. Mayhem newcomer Eric Neiley instigated a scrum with 18 seconds left in the period and received a minor roughing call, which meant that the majority of the penalty would carry over to the second period.

The Mayhem continued their dominance in the second after killing the remainder of Neiley's penalty. The Mayhem drew a power play and created chances, but could not take advantage. It seemed like Macon was going snake bit for a while until May picked the puck up behind the net with Joseph out of position and roofed a backhander for his second of the game, giving Macon the 2 goal lead with 7:59 remaining. The game started to lose its flow after the 5:00 mark. Birmingham was called for too many men on the ice, sending the Mayhem to the power play. Macon did not score, but did not wait long for the Bulls to start making the game more chippy. The chippiness was too much with 37 seconds left when Kyren Gronick received a double minor for high-sticking, giving the Mayhem a four-minute power play. Just 11 seconds later, Macgregor Sinclair was also called for a high-sticking double minor. The mayhem did not score with the late power play but took 3:22 of 5-on-3 power play time into the intermission, setting themselves up for a comfortable start in the third.

The third was a different story. Birmingham killed the extended 5-on-3 and took the momentum with it. After registering just 7 shots in the first two periods, the Bulls had 22 shots alone in the third. Boyko stood on his head. After a quiet first two periods, Boyko was amazing when he had to be and no bigger than his third-period performance. Boyko was a wall bailing out the Mayhem when it seemed all offensive brain power was turned off. With 2:38 left to go, Krupinski was called for a boarding minor and sent the Bulls to the power play. With Joseph pulled, and the extra skater on, the Bulls were able to find a way past Boyko with 22 seconds left on the power play and 1:20 left in the game. A final sprawling pad save from Boyko at the horn capped off the night for the Mayhem, getting revenge 2-1.

