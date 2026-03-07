Mayhem Shut Out by Bulls at Home

Published on March 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

MACON, GA - The Mayhem were blanked by the Birmingham Bulls at the hands of goaltender Talor Joseph at home on Dr. Seuss night.

Both teams came out of the gates a little slow, feeling each other out, which limited early chances. Birmingham thought they scored early, but the goal was quickly waived off for goaltender interference. 7:40 into the game, Conor Witherspoon and Bulls defenseman Jordan Gagnon each received roughing penalties, providing 4-on-4 hockey. This allowed the game to open up more and provide chances at both ends. Both teams also received power plays, but neither team could solve the goaltenders. The deeper into the period, the higher quality the chances became, but Macon's Josh Boyko and Joseph made big saves and shut the door in the first period.

Macon had two very quick chances, but only 30 seconds into the period, CJ Walker found the puck in the slot and threw a change-up on goal that found its way past Boyko for the first blood. Mayhem tried to push back with shots, but could not seem to get shots in the slot. Macon would get the opportunity to tie the game with a power play, but just as Gagnon was exiting the box, the play was reversed, and Gagnon sniped on past Boyko to get the two-goal lead. The Mayhem continued to push and appeared to have scored late in the period, but the uno reverse card was played, and Macon this time had a goal called off for goaltender interference. On paper, the shot count said the Mayhem dominated the period, outshooting the Bulls 15-4 in the period, but the scoreboard showed Birmingham had the comfortable 2-0 lead after the second.

The urgency was high for the Mayhem from the drop in the third. About a minute and a half into the period, the Mayhem saw a puck sneak through Joseph, but could not beat the post. The more the clock ticked down, the more plays the Mayhem forced towards the net. For the second period in a row, Macon limited the Bulls to just 4 shots. It came down to the wire when the Mayhem were able to go to the power play for the final 1:48. Talor Joseph was a wall for the Bulls. He stopped all 31 shots he faced and spoiled the night for the Mayhem. Despite holding Birmingham to 15 shots, Macon drops this one 2-0 in a tight playoff race.

