Ice Flyers Foundation Launches $5,000 Beré Jewelers Shopping Spree Raffle

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers Foundation has launched an exciting new fundraising opportunity for fans and community members with the chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree to Beré Jewelers. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Foundation's mission of investing in programs and initiatives that positively impact the Pensacola community.

Only 200 raffle tickets will be made available, giving participants strong odds at securing the grand prize while supporting a great cause. Fans can purchase tickets now through the Ice Flyers Foundation website.

Ticket packages are available at the following levels:

- 1 ticket - $50

- 3 tickets - $125

- 10 tickets - $300

- 25 tickets - $500

The winning ticket will be drawn and announced during the Ice Flyers home game on Friday, March 28, at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Fans are encouraged to secure their entries early before tickets sell out.

