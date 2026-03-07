Dawgs Roll Past Huntsville 2-1 in Roudebush's 200th Career Game with Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (26-19-3) defeated the Huntsville Havoc (24-18-6) 2-1 on Friday night to win their third straight game. Goaltender Austyn Roudebush, activated off injured reserve on Wednesday, made his 200th career appearance with Roanoke and put on a clinic. His 27 saves and .964 save percentage helped Roanoke leapfrog into a tie for second place in the SPHL standings by the end of the night.

Roanoke's offense provided early support thanks to Matt Dorsey, who struck on the power play at the 2:04 mark of the first period.

Huntsville found the equalizer later in the first when a turnover went right onto the stick of Havoc forward Phil Elgstam. Elgstam turned and fired a shot along the ice that slid past Roudebush to tie the game at one apiece heading into the first intermission.

The second period turned into a defensive battle where both goaltenders shined. After 20 combined shots in the first period, the teams totaled 19 shots in the second and 18 in the third.

Roanoke regained the lead in the second period thanks to captain Matt O'Dea. At the 15:47 mark, O'Dea rifled a shot past Brian Wilson off assists from Dorsey and Travis Broughman to give the Dawgs a 2-1 lead.

Roanoke entered the second intermission trailing in shots 20-19, but Roudebush kept the Dawgs in the game and the Roanoke defense shined in the third period.

The Dawgs thought they had added insurance late in the third. A scrum in front of the net saw David Novotny punch the puck past Wilson to make it a 3-1 Roanoke lead. However, after a referee conference, the goal was waved off and the score reverted to 2-1.

Roudebush sealed the victory by turning away four Havoc shots in the final minute to secure his 123rd career SPHL win.

The Dawgs have now won three straight games and six of their last eight.

