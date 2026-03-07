Storm Outlast Marksmen in Goaltender Duel

MOLINE, IL - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 3-1 to the Quad City Storm on Friday night.

Kyler Head potted home the first period's lone goal 3:13 into the frame, capitalizing on a cross-crease feed from Sam Anzai and Ryan Lieth, putting the Marksmen ahead 1-0.

Neither team found the back of the net throughout the second period, despite Quad City leading the shot department 13-9. The Marksmen short-handed unit stepped up big as well, going 2/2 in the middle frame.

Cameron Lowe tapped home a rebound right on the doorstep just 1:07 into the third period, set up by Jack Lee and Noe Perez, evening the score 1-1. Taylor Pryce wristed one home on the stick side at 4:23 to put Quad City ahead 2-1, with helpers coming from Davis Kirkendall and Nick Pennuucci. Leif Mattson added the insurance goal into the empty net at 19:59, with the assist from Brodie Girod to secure the 3-1 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 33-of-35 in the Marksmen effort and Zane Steeves stopped 36-of-37 in the Storm win.

Fayetteville and Quad City will have a rematch tomorrow night, with puck drop from Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois set for 7:10 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







