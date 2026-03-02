Marksmen Acquire Defenseman John Woernle from Evansville

Published on March 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday the acquisition of defenseman John Woernle from the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for Cooper Fensterstock.

Woernle, 25, has appeared in 32 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts this season, recording four assists.

Prior to turning pro, the Wellesley, Massachusetts native spent four seasons with Assumption University (NCAA III). Throughout 108 games played, Woernle logged seven goals and 53 assists. Woernle was a part of two Northeast 10 (NE10) Conference championships, named the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference honors. In the 2024-25 season, he was named Second Team All-Conference.

Fensterstock, 25, appeared in 23 games for the Marksmen this season logging one goal and eight assists.

The road stretch continues for the Marksmen as they're set to take on the Quad City Storm on Friday, March 7th. Puck drop from Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois is set for 7:10 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







