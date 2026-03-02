Mayhem Acquire Fensterstock from Evansville

March 2, 2026

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that the team has acquired forward Cooper Fensterstock from the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for the rights to defenseman Caleb Huffman.

Fensterstock, 25, from Charlotte, N.C., was acquired by the Thunderbolts earlier today in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen, where he has nine points (1 g, 8 a) through 23 games.

Prior to making his professional debut with the Marksmen last season, where he had two goals in his first two professional games, he spent four years playing NCAA hockey. He began with NCAA division-I Colorado College before transferring to NCAA division-III SUNY-Geneseo, where he was teammates with the Mayhem's Stefan Miklakos.

Through 26 games with the Mayhem this season, Huffman had nine points (4 g, 5 a).

