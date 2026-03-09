Mayhem Can't Pull Ahead in Low-Event Loss to ThunderBolts

Published on March 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) - The Thunderbolts got a late go-ahead goal on a redirection from Scott Kirton to beat the Mayhem, 2-1.

In a first period that only had five shots on goal between the two teams, the only event was Evan Miller scoring to take the lead for the Thunderbolts at 17:07 of the period. Bailey Brkin and Cody Karpinski both stopped two shots in the period, but the Thunderbolts took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Mayhem pushed in the second period, and ended up on a five-on-three power play, and Parker Allison rifled a loose puck beyond Cody Karpinski to even the game back up in the late second period. The Mayhem had evened the game going into the break.

In the third, both teams traded chances, but it was the Thunderbolts who capitalized on the momentum they gained from a power play to even the game on a redirected puck by Scott Kirton. The Mayhem pushed with the extra attacker, but couldn't draw even and dropped a big two points to the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Mayhem are on the road in Pensacola next week before returning home to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, March 20 for the St. Patrick's Day game, presented by Wesleyan College. Secure your seats at maconmayhem.com.







