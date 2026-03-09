Jack Bostedt Earns Sunday Shutout over Pensacola

Published on March 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Peoria entered Sunday afternoon desperate to stop a three-game skid and enter their week off with momentum. Goaltender Jack Bostedt led the way, making 17 saves on 17 shots and helping the Peoria Rivermen (34-16-1) to a 3-0 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers (25-18-7) at Carver Arena. The shutout marked Bostedt's fourth of the season, which is tied for the league lead. Kylar Fenton, Eimantas Noreika, and Connor Szmul all scored for the Rivermen.

Peoria will be idle next week before the final push to the playoffs. Seven games remain in the regular season, starting with road games on March 20 and 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee, against the Ice Bears.

FIRST PERIOD

Outside of one shift in the first period, Peoria dominated the pace of play and time of possession against Pensacola. The Ice Flyers did not register a shot on goal until midway through the frame, while the Rivermen peppered Pensacola goaltender Troy Kobryn. Eventually, one of those shots found its way into the net. As Peoria's first power play was expiring, Eimantas Noreika touched a pass into the high slot to Alec Baer, who was curling into that area of the ice. Baer saw several Ice Flyers collapse toward him. He then touched a pass to the right-wing circle and Kyler Fenton. Fenton took a stride and fired a wrist-shot toward the net that snuck through Kobryn and in. Fenton secured his third goal of the season. The Rivermen led 1-0 heading into the second period.

SECOND PERIOD

Both teams traded opportunities in the second period. The Ice Flyers nearly tied the game on two power plays, while the Rivermen had several quality chances- including one shorthanded- to extend their lead. However, both goaltenders stood firm, and Peoria's 1-0 lead held into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

The Rivermen carried play in the third, limiting Pensacola's chances off the rush and generating several of their own. Not easing off, Peoria was rewarded midway through. Cole Beilke's slap shot hit the post, and the puck deflected to Noreika, who stuffed in the rebound for his second goal and a 2-0 lead. Late, with Pensacola's goalie pulled, Connor Szmul chased down a cleared puck from Griffen Fox and scored into the empty net for a 3-0 final.







SPHL Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.