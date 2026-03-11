Rivermen Idle this Weekend in Preparation for Final Regular Season Sprint

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (34-16-1) will be idle this weekend as they are using the time to rest and recover before the final seven-game sprint before the start of the playoffs. The Rivermen are currently in first place in the SPHL standings and clinched a playoff spot last weekend.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be back in action on March 20 and 21 when they take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on the road in Knoxville, TN. The Rivermen have yet to play in Knoxville this season, but are 4-1-0 against the Ice Bears.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend is the first full weekend the Rivermen have had off all season long and the first extended break the players have had since the holidays in late December. Peoria currently has four players on the injured reserve list, and the extra time off will allow more time to potentially return. In addition, the Rivermen will have more time to better integrate the newer acquisitions into the lineups.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen are coming off a three-in-four weekend on home ice against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The Rivermen fell to Pensacola on Thursday and Friday (5-2 & 3-1 respectively) before rallying to shutout the Ice Flyers 3-0 on Sunday, March 8. Peoria had over 5100 fans come to Carver Arena on Friday for Rivermen Rebrand Night, honoring former Rivermen legend and NHL'er Tony Twist, who was in attendance. Peoria has had at least one night with attendance over 5000 in the last two home weekends.

WHO'S HOT

Goalie Jack Bostedt was key in the 3-0 Sunday win, stopping all 17 shots for his fourth shutout. He is now tied with Nick Latinovich, Stephen Mundinger, and Brian Wilson for most shutouts this season. Bostedt leads SPHL goaltenders in goals-against average (1.62) and save percentage (.947).

RIVERMEN TRANSACTION TRACKER

Peoria made several roster moves this week, waiving defenseman Jordan Henderson and releasing Cole Beilke from his Professional Tryout Contract. Henderson, acquired from Quad City, played 35 games for Peoria with 1 goal and 4 assists. Including his 5 assists in 14 games with Quad City, he has 10 points this season.

Beilke came to the Rivermen from Milwaukee School of Engineering and played in just four games, but recorded three assists. Beilke is returning to school to complete his degree.







