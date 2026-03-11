Henry Signs, Cohen Returns as Mayhem Make Series of Moves

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that forward Khaden Henry has signed with the team after being successfully claimed on waivers last Friday, and forward Alex Cohen has returned from injured reserve.

Additionally, forward Stefan Miklakos has been placed on 14-day injured reserve, while forward Drew Welsch and goaltender Bailey Brkin have been placed on waivers.

Henry, 23, from Markham, Ontario, made his SPHL debut earlier this season with the Peoria Rivermen and immediately went on a scoring tear, with a hat trick in just his second SPHL game. Henry had 14 goals in his first 13 SPHL games, and overall this season has 22 points (17 g, 5 a) in 27 games at the SPHL level. Prior to signing with Peoria, Henry was tearing up the FPHL with the Biloxi Breakers, where he had 36 points (15 g, 21 a) in just 17 games at the beginning of the season.

The FPHL is where Henry made his professional debut last season, amassing 26 points (13 g, 11 a) over 38 games with the Binghamton Black Bears and Monroe Moccasins.

Prior to his professional career, Henry played one season of NCAA division-III hockey at Morrisville State College, where he had two goals over 13 games.

Cohen, 27, from Newton, Mass., has missed the Mayhem's last 14 games on injured reserve. Prior to his injury, Cohen had 12 points (6 g, 6 a) in 33 games with the Mayhem.

Both players will join the Mayhem for their series in Pensacola this weekend.

The Mayhem play the Ice Flyers at 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday before returning home for their St. Patrick's Day game presented by Wesleyan College on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. Secure your seat at maconmayhem.com.







