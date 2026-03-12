Mayhem Sign Resar Ahead of Pensacola Trip

Published on March 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that goaltender Sebastian Resar has signed with the team.

Resar, 22, from Whitby, Ontario, rejoins the team after Bailey Brkin was placed on waivers yesterday. In five games with the Mayhem this season, Resar has a 2-2-1 record. Though through a small sample size, he leads the team with both a 2.02 goals-against average, and .933 save percentage.

The rookie goaltender spent training camp with the Mayhem before beginning the 2025-26 season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where he had a 7-6-2 record before being brought back to the Mayhem when Bailey Brkin was placed on injured reserve at the end of December.

Resar rejoins the Mayhem for their playoff push, with just 10 games left in the regular season.

The Mayhem play the Ice Flyers at 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday before returning home for their St. Patrick's Day game presented by Wesleyan College on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. Secure your seat at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from March 12, 2026

Mayhem Sign Resar Ahead of Pensacola Trip - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.