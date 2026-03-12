Dawgs Second Period Surge Downs Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-2 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, with Roanoke outshooting Fayetteville 9-8.

Tim Manning struck just 45 seconds into the second period, assisted by Ryan Reifler and Joe Widmar to put the Dawgs ahead 1-0. Matt Carlson doubled the lead at 1:39, set up by John Aonso and Andrew Harley to make it 2-0. It took further review, but Travis Broughman added another with a wrap-around goal at 6:13, with helpers from John Aonso and Tim Manning to extend the lead to 3-0. John Moncovich wired home a shot at 8:37, right off of a faceoff from Evan Pringle, putting the Marksmen on the board to make it 3-1.

John Moncovich ripped home his second of the night 1:02 into the final frame, set up by John Musella and Ayodele Adeniye to make it 3-2. Tim Gould added an empty netter at 18:09 to secure the 4-2 final.

