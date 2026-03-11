Marksmen Add Rookie Forward John Musella

Published on March 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday the signing of forward John Musella.

Musella, 24, finished his fourth and final season with Stevenson University (NCAA III), where he recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for a team-high 37 points on the season.

Over those four seasons, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania native appeared in 106 games, logging 28 goals and 54 assists, and was part of a MAC Championship in the 2024-25 season.

With him joining the Marksmen, Musella also reunites with his former collegiate teammates Ryan Kenny and Graeme McCrory.

The Marksmen return home on Thursday, March 12 for their second School Day Game of the season against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 10 a.m. EST.

Fayetteville will see Quad City again on Friday, March 13, for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







