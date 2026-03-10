Kyler Head Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

March 10, 2026

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that forward Kyler Head has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week.

Head scored two and assisted on another pair, leading the Marksmen in points over the weekend and to a split over the Quad City Storm.

On Friday, Head added the lone tally with his fifth of the season in a 3-1 loss to Quad City. The following night, he grabbed primary assists on both of Blake Humphrey's goals in the 6-4 win over Quad City.

Throughout 38 games this season, the Malone, New York native has six goals and 15 assists for 21 points - including five points in his last four games.

This is the second time in Head's career that he has earned Player of the Week honors, as he did last season following his first three professional games.

Head and the Marksmen return home on Thursday, March 12, for their second School Day Game of the season against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 10 a.m. EST.

Fayetteville will see Quad City again on Friday, March 13, for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







