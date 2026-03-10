Fayetteville's Kyler Head Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Kyler Head of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for March 2-8.

Head scored a pair of goals, added two assists, and was +3 in helping Fayetteville earn a road split with Quad City.

On Friday, Head scored the only goal for the Marksmen in Fayetteville's 3-1 loss to the Storm. The following night, Head recorded two assists, including one on Blake Humphrey's eventual game-winning goal early in the third period, and scored into the empty net to help Fayetteville down Quad City 6-4.

Now in his first full season as a pro, the Malone, NY native has six goals and 21 points for the Marksmen. Head joined the Marksmen late last season after playing 105 collegiate games for Mercyhurst and Robert Morris Universities, recording 10 points in 11 games with Fayetteville.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Talor Joseph, Birmingham (1-1-0, 1.03 gaa, 0.966 save%, shutout), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (1-1-0, 0.97 gaa, 0.965 save%, shutout), Connor May, Macon (3 gp, 2g, gwg), Sam Rhodes, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, hat trick), and Jack Bostedt, Peoria (2 gp, 1-0-0, 1.48 gaa, 0.933 save%, shutout)







