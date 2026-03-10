Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Pre-Game Party Jersey Sale

Join us for the St. Patrick's Day Pregame Party on March 13, presented by McGuire's Irish Pub. The event will take place from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, providing fans with a festive pregame atmosphere before puck drop at 7:00 PM inside The Hangar.

A key feature of the event will be our jersey sale table, where fans can purchase 2 select Ice Flyers jerseys for just $55. The 2025-26 Military Appreciation and Blue Angels jerseys will also be available at the table for $90 each. All items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended. This event offers fans a great opportunity to enjoy the pregame festivities while adding Ice Flyers apparel to their collection!







