Game Preview: March 14 vs Macon

Published on March 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers return to the Hangar tonight to wrap up their weekend series against the Macon Mayhem during Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

Secure your seats now

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

TONIGHT'S PROMO INFORMATION

50/50 RAFFLE - ENTER NOW!

The jackpot grows all game long, giving one lucky fan the chance to take home half the pot while supporting programs that positively impact our local community. The earlier you enter, the bigger the prize can grow!

Purchase online at iff5050.org (available anywhere in Florida) or buy in person above Sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Get your tickets now and join the excitement while supporting the Ice Flyers Foundation!

SHIRT-OFF-HIS-BACK RAFFLE FEATURING SEASON WORN JERSEYS

Take your shot at winning an authentic season-worn Pensacola Ice Flyers jersey in tonight's Shirt Off His Back raffle, where three lucky fans will each win one jersey worn by #44 Samson Mouland (Columbia), #83 Zack Jones (Columbia), or #24 Brody Tallman (Cream).

Entries are available online through DASH, so fans can participate from anywhere, and you do not need to be present to win. Winners will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period. Jerseys will be presented to the winners at the end of the season, but fans in attendance tonight can still take their photo with the player after the game.

Season Ticket Holders: Redeem your vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

JOIN IN ON OUR LIGHT SHOWS!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, March 20 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Away: Saturday, March 21 at Birmingham | 7:00PM

Home: Friday, March 27 - Rebrand Night presented by Fiesta Pensacola | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, March 28 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM | Get Tickets







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