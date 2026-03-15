Havoc Come up Short in Knoxville

Published on March 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Huntsville Havoc fought through 60 minutes of penalties and momentum swings, but the Knoxville Ice Bears pulled away for a 6-3 victory on Saturday night.

The opening period featured fast-paced hockey. Physicality mounted throughout the frame, highlighted by a late scrap involving Gio Procopio and a Knoxville forward. Each side generated quality chances, but strong goaltending at both ends meant that neither team found the back of the net before the first intermission.

Huntsville broke through early in the second period when Charlie Risk opened the scoring at 3:24 to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead. The Ice Bears responded three minutes later to even the score. Special teams soon tilted momentum toward Knoxville when the Ice Bears converted on a power play to make it 2-1. Knoxville added another at 11:07 to extend the lead to 3-1. Two seconds before the end of the period, Ben Schultheis cut through traffic and scored just after a power play expired, making it a one-goal game heading into the break.

Just over a minute into the third period, Knoxville doubled their lead to 4-2. After a holding penalty against the Ice Bears, Ben Schultheis, assisted by Josh Kestner and Phil Elgstam, struck again on the power play to cut into the deficit. Knoxville answered just 12 seconds later. Tensions spiked immediately and a slew of penalties followed, including multiple game misconducts. The Ice Bears sealed the 6-3 victory with a power-play empty-net goal.

Brian Wilson stopped 36-of-41 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Sunday, March 15 against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center.







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