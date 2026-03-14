SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on March 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau

Evansville's Jordan Simoneau has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 250, Knoxville at Evansville, played on Friday, March 13.

Simoneau was assessed a minor penalty for boarding and a major penalty for fighting at 13:39 of the first period.

Simoneau will miss Evansville's games against Huntsville (March 15) and Quad City (March 21).







SPHL Stories from March 14, 2026

SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL

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