Dawgs Add Rookie Gould, Place Beaudoin on IR

Published on March 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Tim Gould. Additionally, defenseman Olivier Beaudoin has been placed on the 14-day IR.

Gould played one season of collegiate hockey at the University of Maine (NCAA DI) before transferring to Mount Royal University for three seasons and finishing out his university career at University of Prince Edwards Island. The Moncton, New Brunswick native notched 7 goals, 11 assists and 26 penalty minutes between the three schools. Gould will wear number 29 for Roanoke.

Beaudoin came to Roanoke after spending last season in the LNAH and FPHL. In 22 games, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native has tallied 3 goals, 7 assists and 51 penalty minutes for the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road next week for a three-game road trip, beginning with a 10:00 A.M. EST game Thursday in Fayetteville before traveling to Birmingham to face the Bulls on Friday and Saturday. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are available online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.