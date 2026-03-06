Dawgs Activate Reifler, Make Additional Moves

Published on March 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that the team has activated forward Ryan Reifler from the injured reserve. Additionally, the team has moved defenseman Trey Deloury from the 14-day IR to the 30-day IR and have placed forward Noah Finstrom on the 14-day IR.

Reifler joined the Dawgs last March out of Elmira College (NCAA-DIII), where he played for five seasons. The 26-year-old winger has four goals, 19 assists, nine penalty minutes this year for Roanoke, leading all SPHL rookies for assists. Reifler also had one assist in six games for the Dawgs last spring before returning to finish the academic year at Elmira.

Deloury joins the Dawgs in the midst of his rookie pro season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the Andover, Massachusetts native has notched one goal, six assists, 45 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. The six-foot-five defenseman has one goal, two assists and 73 penalty minutes with the Dawgs.

Finstrom joined the Dawgs early on in his second season in the SPHL, having played for both Huntsville and Knoxville as a rookie in the 2024-25 season. The five-foot-ten forward had one assist through his first six games for Knoxville this year, and combined for nine goals, 16 assists, 13 penalty minutes in 49 games between the Ice Bears and Havoc last season. The New Baltimore, Minnesota native has 11 goals, 12 assists and 19 penalty minutes this year for Roanoke.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, March 6, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST. Full and Half Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.