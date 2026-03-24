Beaudoin Activated from IR, Placed on Team Suspension

Published on March 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Olivier Beaudoin has been activated from the IR and placed on team suspension, the team has retained his right as he returns back home.

Beaudoin came to Roanoke in the beginning of the season after spending the 2024-25 season in the LNAH and FPHL. In 22 games, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native has produced 3 goals, 7 assists and 51 penalty minutes for the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back on home ice for their last regular season matchup of the year Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 against Fayetteville. Season ticket packages, playoff packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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