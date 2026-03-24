Goaltender Jack Bostedt Named Warrior Hockey-SPHL Player of the Week

Published on March 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen this week announced, in conjunction with the SPHL, that goaltender Jack Bostedt has been named this week's Warrior Hockey-SPHL Player of the Week.

Bostedt made 60 saves on 61 shots on net last weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears en route to back-to-back victories for the Peoria Rivermen. This included his 5th shutout performance of the year on Friday night, where Bostedt made 29 saves en route to a 3-0 Rivermen win. Bostedt currently leads all SPHL goaltenders in goals-against-average (1.52), save-percentage (.950), and shutouts (5).

Bostedt joins teammates Michael McChesney, Cory Dennis, Nick Latinovich, and Connor McAnanama in being named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Week. The Rivermen are on the road this Friday night as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts before returning home on Saturday and Sunday (March 28 and 29) for two more games with Evansville at Carver Arena. The face-off for Saturday's contest is set for 7:15 pm, while Sunday's is at 3:15 pm.







SPHL Stories from March 24, 2026

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