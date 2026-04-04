Rivermen Fall to Rail Yard Dawgs, 3-1, on Friday
Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - At the start of the final weekend of the regular season, the Peoria Rivermen (38-17-2) fell by a score of 3-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (31-21-5) at Carver Arena on Friday night. Just the eighth home loss this season, it was also Peoria's first defeat at Carver Arena since March 6. The only goal for the Rivermen came from Carson Riddle, and goaltender Jack Bostedt made 16 saves on 18 shots he faced.
Catch the final Rivermen regular season game Saturday, 7:15 pm, as they take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Be among the first 2,000 fans to grab a free team photo presented by CEFCU, then stick around for a postgame autograph session as a part of Peoria's Fan Appreciation Night.
FIRST PERIOD
The first period was back-and-forth, with both teams creating chances and recording seven shots each. Peoria took the lead when Mike Gelatt cleared the puck to center ice, allowing Carson Riddle to chase it down and break away. Riddle executed a quick deke and slipped the puck between Roanoke netminder Gabe Rosek's legs to score his first professional goal.
SECOND PERIOD
Peoria dominated the second period, out-chancing and out-hustling the Rail Yard Dawgs at even strength, on the power play, and short-handed. Midway through, Roanoke scored its first goal on a short-handed odd-man rush to tie the game at 1-1. In the final minute, another odd-man rush gave the Dawgs a 2-1 lead. Afterward, multiple penalties forced the Rivermen to finish the period and start the third on a five-on-three penalty kill.
THIRD PERIOD
The Rivermen killed off a two-man disadvantage and gained momentum in the third. But they could not solve Rosek, who stopped every shot. The Rail Yard Dawgs sealed a 3-1 victory for Roanoke with a late empty-net goal.
SPHL Stories from April 3, 2026
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- Havoc Roll over Storm in 5-2 Win - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Score Three Unanswered to Stun Rivermen, 3-1, in Peoria - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Rivermen Fall to Rail Yard Dawgs, 3-1, on Friday - Peoria Rivermen
- Marksmen Fall to Mayhem in Friday Contest - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Thunderbolts Secure Top 4 Spot with 3-1 Win over Pensacola - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Round 1 Schedule Announced - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Bears Clinch Playoff Spot, Fall to Bulls in Overtime - Knoxville Ice Bears
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