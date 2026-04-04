Marksmen Fall to Mayhem in Friday Contest

Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 6-2 to the Macon Mayhem on Friday night.

Connor May caught a pass in the slot from Khaden Henry who entered the zone on the left-wing side 9:28 into the game, putting the Mayhem up 1-0. Michael Herrera wired home a shot at 14:58, with Connor May and Michael Krupinski picking up helpers to round out the first period scoring, 2-0.

Khaden Henry extended the lead 3:39 into the middle frame, assisted by Michael Herrera and Alex Cohen, making it 3-0. Shane Murphy put the Marksmen on the board, crashing the net to bury a rebound at 19:25, set up by Sam Dabrowski and Coltan Wilkie to make it 3-1.

Michael Herrera added his second of the game 33 seconds into the third period, off of assists from Khaden Henry and Alex Cohen, making it 4-1. Blake Humphrey jammed in a rebound on the side of the net for a power play tally, with assists from Tyler Love and John Moncovich to make it 4-2. Khaden Henry added his second tally of the night at 12:43, wiring a puck home in the top left corner, making it 5-2. Michael Krupinski got a goal of his own at 18:17, capitalizing on the power play set up by Khaden Henry and Michael Herrera, securing the 6-2 final.

Fayetteville will close out the season tomorrow night against the Macon Mayhem for Marky's Birthday featuring Star Wars Night presented by Stanley Steemer. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets are available at: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







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