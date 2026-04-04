Mayhem Explode in 6-2 Win over Marksmen to Help Clinch Playoff Spot

Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Mayhem got multiple multi-point games and some help from the Huntsville Havoc as they clinched a playoff spot with a 6-2 thrashing of the Marksmen.

Both teams started the period feeling the other out and did not force too much action. The Marksmen looked like the better team through the first half but a Jordan Henderson holding call halted that momentum and put Macon on the power play. That was short lived, however, with a Hayden Ford penalty that set up 4-on-4 hockey for 1:24 in the middle of the period. On the 4-on-4, the Mayhem created turnover at the blue line and created two on one that Khaden Henry set up Connor May for a mini break away that he took full advantage of shelving the puck past Mason Beaupit's left shoulder. The Marksmen provided some push back but the game retreated to that even feeling. With 5:02 remaining, Michael Herrera would pick up a loose puck at the top of the circles and sniped one past Beaupit who seemed a little confused by the play. May was credited with an assist for his second point in the period. Macon with the 2-0 lead saw Fayetteville find their urgency late in the period and Josh Boyko came up huge with some big saves preserving the 2-0 lead going into the intermission.

The third period started off scary when Matteo Ybarra was hit in the open ice by Ayodele Adeniye and immediately went down and needed attention. Ybarra was stretchered off the ice but not before he waved to his teammates and gave them all a fist bump. Immediately after the hit, Justin Kelley stepped in to defend Ybarra and dropped the gloves with Adeniye. After the long stoppage, it only took 5 seconds for Khaden Henry to respond with a tap in goal after a set play off the faceoff, growing the lead to 3. From there, a string of Mayhem penalties were called which the penalty kill was able to step up and kill off including a 41 second 5-on-3. The Marksmen would not go away and finally got on the board late with a power play goal with 35 seconds remaining cutting the lead to 3-1 off the stick of Shane Murphy.

The Mayhem got a much needed break at the intermission and came out in the third with a purpose. Just 33 seconds into the period, Herrera would tally his second of the game thanks to a Henry pass from behind the net taking back the 3 goal lead. The Marksmen would kill a penalty and get on back again off Blake Humphrey's stick, continuing to jam away at a loose puck. From there, it was all Mayhem. Henry would find his second of the night after he ripped one past Beaupit which was originally called no goal, but after a conference with the goal judge, it was called a goal. Michael Krupinski would score late on the power play from a long shot that Beaupit did not see from a May screen in front. Boyko made 21 saves for his 20th win of the season putting the Mayhem in a very good position to make the playoffs with one game remaining.

One more game decides the playoff fate for the Mayhem as they face off with the Fayetteville Marksmen one more time. Puck drops at 6:00 PM ET as the Mayhem play to end their 5 year playoff drought.

#AllOutMayhem







SPHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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