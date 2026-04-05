Mayhem Sign Joshua Burke

Published on April 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced that the team has signed forward Joshua Burke.

Burke, 25, from Land O' Lakes, Fla., joins the Mayhem after the conclusion of his collegiate career at NCAA division-III Amherst College. In 101 games over his four years at Amherst, Burke was a consistent scorer, totaling 90 points (36 g, 54 a) and never scoring less than 18 points in a single season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Burke spent parts of three seasons in the NAHL, with Amarillo, Danbury, and Jamestown.

Burke will join the Mayhem for their playoff run beginning Thursday, April 9 at home against the Peoria Rivermen at 7 pm for game one of the best-of-three first round. Tickets for playoff hockey's return to Macon are available at maconmayhem.com.







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