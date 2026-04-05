Dawgs Sign Smith to Standard Player Contract, Make Three Additional Moves

Published on April 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Sunday that forward Sebastian Smith has signed a standard player contract. Additionally Matt Dorsey has been activated off the IR, Tim Gould has been placed on the 14-day IR, and Trey Deoury and Connor Bertamini will be left off the playoff roster with plans to bring them back next season.

Smith was signed to a player tryout contract in late March, he has appeared in four games and scored his first professional goal this past Friday against the Peoria Rivermen. Smith played five seasons of hockey at Adrian College (ACHA). The Pinckney, Michigan native tallied 102 goals and 89 assists in 156 games. The six-foot forward won the Great Lakes Six championship in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Dorsey is in his first season for the Dawgs after playing for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts since March 2023. The six-foot-two center has produced 11 goals and 12 assists in thirty games this season with Roanoke.

Gould signed with the Dawgs in early March, tallying one goal and two assists in six games. Gould played one season of collegiate hockey at the University of Maine (NCAA DI) before transferring to Mount Royal University for three seasons and finishing out his university career at University of Prince Edwards Island. The Moncton, New Brunswick native notched 7 goals, 11 assists and 26 penalty minutes between the three schools. Gould will wear number 29 for Roanoke.

Deloury joins the Dawgs in the midst of his rookie pro season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the Andover, Massachusetts native has notched one goal, six assists, 45 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. The six-foot-five defenseman has one goal, two assists and 73 penalty minutes with the Dawgs.

Bertamini signed with the team in early March after the conclusion of his collegiate career at Alberta Magnus College (NCAA-III.) Bertamini has played six games in a Roanoke uniform.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs!. Single-game tickets and parking passes will go on sale Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at Berglund Center box office and online.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the sixth-seeded Birmingham Bulls in a best-of-three first-round series. Game One will be played Thursday, April 9, at the Pelham Civic Complex at 8:00 p.m. EST. Game Two will be played at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 11, at 7:05 p.m. EST. Game Three, if necessary, will be played at Berglund Center on Sunday, April 12, at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Dawgs must win the first-round series to advance. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







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