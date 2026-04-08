Mayhem to Host Takeovers at Taco Mac for Playoff Watch Parties

Published on April 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, in collaboration with Taco Mac's Macon location, have announced that they will be hosting official watch parties for the Mayhem's SPHL Presidents Cup Playoff road games throughout this season's playoffs.

Mayhem fans will takeover the restaurant, with various decorations, house sound of the game broadcast (featuring Mayhem play-by-play broadcaster, Graham Tuck), and the majority of the televisions in the restaurant will show the game.

"The Mayhem are proud to have found great partners in Todd (Casale) and the Taco Mac family, and we thank them for inviting the Mayhem faithful to pack the restaurant throughout the playoffs," said Mayhem President Alex Wall. "We'd like to challenge our fans to show up, and help create the Mayhem atmosphere we've continued to build at our home games!"

The Mayhem's first and only guaranteed road playoff game will be this Saturday, April 11, at 8:15 pm EDT, when the Mayhem travel to Peoria for game two of their best-of-three first round series.

Taco Mac will be serving specialty menu items for the Mayhem's playoff push, and fans can catch the game from any part of the restaurant.

"We couldn't be more excited and proud to host the most incredible fans starting this weekend," said Taco Mac's Owner, Todd Casale. "Let's go Mayhem!"

Additional watch party festivities include games during intermissions, giveaways, music, and appearances from Mac and other Mayhem staff.

If a game three is required in the first round series, it will be played in Peoria starting at 6pm EDT, also streamed live at Taco Mac.

The Mayhem take the ice to kick off their first round playoff series against the Peoria Rivermen tomorrow, Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







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