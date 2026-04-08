Huntsville's Brian Wilson Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on April 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Brian Wilson of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for March/April.

Wilson went 7-3-0, posting a 2.10 goals against average, a 0.934 save percentage, and one shutout, closing the season with four straight wins to help Huntsville clinch second place in the standings. In capturing the award, Wilson had seven outings in which he gave up two or fewer goals.

A native of Mississauga, ON, Wilson led the SPHL in wins (24), shootout wins (four), minutes, and saves, while ranking second in shutouts (four - tied), fourth in save percentage (0.924 - tied), and fifth in goals against average (2.35).

The Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month will be announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month: Talor Joseph, Birmingham (3-2-1, 2.05 gaa, 0.939 save%, shutout), Cody Karpinski (5-0-0, 1.20 gaa, 0.955 save%, shutout), Josh Boyko, Macon (6-4-0, 2.63 gaa, 0.912 save%), Troy Kobryn, Pensacola (2-2-1, 1.97 gaa, 0.915 save%), and Jack Bostedt, Peoria (4-1-1, 1.42 gaa, 0.938 save%, two shutouts)







SPHL Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.