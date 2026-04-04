Havoc Roll over Storm in 5-2 Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







MOLINE, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc applied consistent pressure to secure a 5-2 win over the Quad City Storm on Friday night.

The opening period featured early physicality with pushing and shoving setting the tone just minutes in. Quad City struck first, but the Havoc answered midway through the frame. At 9:02, Austin Alger found the back of the net, finishing a play from Cam Cook and Gio Procopio to even the score. Huntsville battled through multiple penalties late in the period, but kept the game tied at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Havoc gained momentum in the second frame. At 6:19, Gio Procopio gave Huntsville the lead, capitalizing on a setup from Dom Procopio and Cam Cook. Austin Alger, assisted by Dawson Sciarrino and Charlie Risk, struck again on the power play at 11:08, extending the lead to 3-1. The Storm responded late, cutting the deficit to one before the second break.

The Havoc wasted no time adding an insurance goal in the third. Just 3:21 in, Austin Alger completed his hat trick, finishing a feed from Gio Procopio and Dom Procopio to make it 4-2. When Quad City pulled the goalie for an advantage in the last minutes, Gio Procopio, set up by Dom Procopio, sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:29, securing the 5-2 final.

Brian Wilson stopped 42-of-44 shots to ensure the victory. Huntsville went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Saturday, April 4 against the Quad City Storm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.







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