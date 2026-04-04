Round 1 Schedule Announced
Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Havoc have officially announced their schedule for Round 1 of the President's Cup Playoffs pres. by Lexus of Huntsville.
GAME 1 - Opponent and Date TBD
GAME 2 - Saturday, April 11th @ Huntsville (Propst Arena)
GAME 3 (If Necessary) - Monday April 13th @ Huntsville (Propst Arena)
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
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