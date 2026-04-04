Ice Bears Clinch Playoff Spot, Fall to Bulls in Overtime

Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville played a strong first two periods to build a lead and picked up a point to clinch a playoff berth despite a 3-2 overtime loss to the Birmingham Bulls Friday night at the Civic Coliseum. Knoxville solidified a playoff spot following Quad City's loss to Huntsville.

Kolten Olynek scored the game-winning goal with a wrist shot from the right hash that beat Stephen Mundinger's glove side for a power play goal at 4:13 of the overtime period.

Jared Westcott put Knoxville in front with a wrist shot from the right circle at 15:45 of the opening frame. Westcott blocked Tyler Braccini's shot at the perimeter and raced to collect the puck up the right wing. Westcott skated to the right dot before his shot found its way past Talor Joseph for his 11th goal of the year.

Tyler Williams padded Knoxville's lead late in the second with his team-leading 40th point of the season. Dawson McKinney deflected a breakout pass out of the Birmingham zone and Williams intercepted the puck in the left circle. Williams skated in tight and beat Joseph's blocker with a quick release at 17:20.

Mundinger helped preserve Knoxville's lead by stopping C.J. Walker's wrist shot from the right wing, turning aside Kevin Sadovski's snap shot from the left circle and holding onto Braccini's attempt through a screen.

Drake Glover scored 19 seconds into the third period and again at 9:07 to tie the game for the Bulls.

Mundinger made 25 stops in his return from a two-month absence. Joseph made 43 saves for Birmingham.

The two teams conclude the regular season tomorrow night at the Civic Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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