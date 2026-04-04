Dawgs Score Three Unanswered to Stun Rivermen, 3-1, in Peoria

Published on April 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (31-21-5) erased an early one-goal deficit to steal two points on the road against the Peoria Rivermen (38-17-2) by the final score of 3-1.

For the first time since Oct. 26, 2024, Roanoke traveled to Carver Arena, and for the second time in as many games in Peoria, the Dawgs came out victorious.

The Rivermen struck early in the first period thanks to a Carson Riddle strike at the 16:06 mark in the opening frame. The shots were even at seven apiece at the first intermission.

But right after the puck was dropped in the second period, Roanoke would take control and dominate the final 40 minutes of regulation.

Bryce Martin was called for a hooking penalty at 13:20 in the frame, but with only four skaters on the ice, Sebastian Smith took passes from True Crowe and Cadden Pattison and finished for his first professional goal in just his third career game to knot the game at one apiece.

The Dawgs struck for another in the frame when, at the 19:27 mark, Gustav Müller moved the pass to Travis Broughman in the offensive zone, who brought netminder Jack Bostedt out of the cage and left a wide-open net for Joe Widmar to tap in, finishing on the tic-tac-toe score.

Widmar now has 27 goals on the season and sits two goals shy of tying Mac Jansen's record for most goals in a single season at 29.

The Dawgs ended up getting outshot 12-5 in the second frame but found economical offense, striking for a pair of goals in the second period.

The third period saw Roanoke get a pair of 5-on-3 looks but fail to convert on both. It was goaltender Gabe Rosek who stole the show down the stretch. The netminder finished the night stopping 25 of the 26 shots he saw, including denying 19 shots in the final 40 minutes.

Roanoke put the icing on the cake when Khristian Acosta stole the puck along the neutral zone and rifled an empty-net goal to give Roanoke an insurance 3-1 lead for the final blow of the night.

With this win, Roanoke picks up win No. 31 on the season and holds its third place standing in the SPHL standings entering the final night of the regular season on Saturday.

The Rail Yard Dawgs conclude the regular season Saturday night, April 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET at Carver Arena against the Peoria Rivermen. The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. Single-game playoff tickets and parking passes will go on sale Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at Berglund Center box office and online. Season ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are also now available by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







SPHL Stories from April 3, 2026

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