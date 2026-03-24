Valerian and Acosta Return from ECHL

Published on March 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman C.J. Valerian has returned from his ECHL call-up with the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Additionally, forward Khristian Acosta has returned from his ECHL call-up with Worcester Railers.

Valerian is in his fifth season in the Star City. The 30-year-old defenseman recorded two goals, seven assists, 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating in 21 appearances for Roanoke before he was called up by the Knight Monsters on December 18. Valerian returned to Roanoke in early February for two games before getting called back up to Tahoe. During his time with the Knight Monsters he secured four assists and 51 penalty minutes in 21 games.

Acosta is in his first year with the Dawgs after he was acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen during the preseason. During his first 31 games for Roanoke this year, Acosta has three goals, seven assists and 75 penalty minutes. The Port Monmouth, New Jersey native was called up by the Worcester Railers on January 22. Acosta produced three goals, two assists and six penalty minutes in 13 games for the Railers.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back on home ice for their last regular season matchup of the year Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 against Fayetteville. Season ticket packages, playoff packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.