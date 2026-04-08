Time Changed for Round One: Game Three

Published on April 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va - The time has changed for Round One: Game Three on Sunday, April 12. The previously scheduled puck drop time was 5:05 P.M. and has been rescheduled for 7:05 P.M. This time change will be automatically reflected on digital tickets; printed tickets will still be accepted with the 5:05 P.M. time displayed. This change does not impact anyone with a playoff package.

ROUND ONE SCHEDULE:

Game One - at Birmingham, Thursday, April 9 at 8:00 P.M.

Game Two - at Roanoke, Saturday, April 11 at 7:05 P.M.

Game Three - at Roanoke, Sunday, April 12 at 7:05 P.M. (Only Played If Necessary)

Customers will be afforded a refund by request only now through Friday, April 10. If you purchased tickets or parking online, click here to request a refund. If you purchased at the box office, you must visit them in person. Click here to view box office hours. The box office hours on April 10 only will be 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.







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