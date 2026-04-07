Macon's Khaden Henry Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Khaden Henry of the Macon Mayhem has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for March 30-April 4.

Henry scored three goals, including one game-winner, added three assists, and was +5 in leading the Mayhem to a pair of wins that gave Macon their first playoff berth since the shortened 2020-2021 season.

On Friday, Henry opened the scoring midway through the first period with his 24th goal of the season, as Macon downed Fayetteville 4-1. The following night, Henry scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner, and added three assists in a 6-2 win over the Marksmen that clinched Macon's spot in the 2026 Presidents Cup Playoffs.

Since joining the Mayhem on March 11 after being waived by Peoria, Henry recorded nine goals and five assists in 10 games. A native of Markham, ON, Henry led all rookies in goals (26) and game-winning goals (five) and was second in points (36) and power play goals (five), despite only playing 35 games. Henry also captured Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week honors in January while with the Rivermen.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week: Drake Glover, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Jordan Simoneau, Evansville (2 gp, 3g, +3), Cam Cook, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 5a, +6), Ethan Price, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g), and Nick Latinovich, Peoria (0-0-1, 1.85 gaa, 31 saves).







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