Peoria's Jack Bostedt Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on March 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Jack Bostedt of the Peoria Rivermen has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for March 16-22.

Bostedt went 2-0-0, posting a 0.50 goals against average, a 0.984 save percentage, and one shutout in leading Peoria to a road sweep of Knoxville, giving the Rivermen their record seventh regular-season championship.

On Friday, Bostedt recorded his fifth shutout of the season, making 29 saves in Peoria's 3-0 blanking of the Ice Bears. The following night, Bostedt stopped 31 of 32 shots, including a third-period penalty shot, as the Rivermen downed Knoxville 4-1.

Now in his second full professional season, the Janesville, WI native currently leads the SPHL in goals against average (1.52), save percentage (0.950), and shutouts (five), while his 16 wins are tied for fifth-most. Before turning pro, Bostedt backstopped the College of St. Scholastica Saints, where he earned NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West), NCAA III (MIAC) All-Conference Team, and NCAA III (MIAC) Defensive Player of the Year honors his junior season.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Colin Tracy, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 2a, +5), Cody Karpinski, Evansville (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.948 save%), Josh Kestner, Huntsville (2 gp, 3g, hat trick), and Cooper Jones, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 2a)







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