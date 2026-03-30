Rivermen Skate to 2-1 Sunday Victory over Thunderbolts

Published on March 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - In their final Sunday afternoon game of the season, the Peoria Rivermen (38-16-2) were able to skate to a 2-1 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts (29-20-7) at Carver Arena. Michael McChesney and Braydon Barker both scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Jack Bostedt made 15 saves on 16 shots in the victory.

Peoria will conclude the regular season next weekend as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for two games on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, at 7:15 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Just like Saturday night, Peoria scored first again in the first period as Carson Riddle skated with the puck to the blue line and one-handed it to Kyler Fenton waiting in the high slot. Fenton then fired a rising wrist-shot that was deflected by Michael McChesney in the slot. The change of direction on the shot was too much for Evansville goaltender Kristian Stead to pick up, and he was powerless to make the save as Peoria jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

The Rivermen carried the play for a majority of the second period, out-shooting the Thunderbolts 11-3. In the final minute of play in the second, Braydon Barker was able to bury a rebound from a Jordan Ernst shot on the left-wing side. Barker's tenth goal of the season put the Rivermen up 2-0, and quickly, Peoria went back on the power play. The Rivermen nearly scored again, but the goal was called back due to the puck being played by a high stick from McChesney.

THIRD PERIOD

Evansville managed a late goal with the goaltender pulled to trim the Rivermen's lead to 2-1, but could find nothing more against Jack Bostedt and the Rivermen defense. Peoria limited the Thunderbolts to a total of 16 shots on net to pick up their second straight victory over Evansville to close the season series with their rivals from Indiana. Peoria finishes this year with a 6-7-1 record against the Thunderbolts in 2025-26.







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