Thunderbolts Offense Stifled Again in 2-1 Loss to Rivermen

Published on March 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Peoria, Ill.: In back to back games in Peoria, Evansville's defense and goaltending looked solid, but could not get enough offensive support, as Evansville was again held to one goal in a 2-1 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, April 3rd against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:00pm CT.

The Rivermen grabbed the opening lead at 15:11 of the first period, with Michael McChesney deflecting a shot past Kristian Stead. Late in the second period, penalties cost the Thunderbolts as the Rivermen scored on the power play at 19:04, with Braydon Barker scoring on a rebound to extend Peoria's lead to 2-0. Evansville pushed hardest in the third period and once again managed to spoil the shutout, as Scott Kirton's net front redirection made it a 2-1 game at 19:07, assisted by Aaron Huffnagle and Myles Abbate, but that would be all Evansville's offense could muster in a close 2-1 defeat. Despite the loss, Evansville can still clinch home-ice advantage with at least one win next weekend against Pensacola, and could still claim second place if Huntsville loses at least once in Quad City next weekend, Evansville's chances much higher the more points they gain against Pensacola and the fewer points Roanoke gains in Peoria next weekend, as the Thunderbolts enter the final weekend tied for 3rd place with both the Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Flyers.

Kirton scored Evansville's lone goal, while Kristian Stead finished with 25 saves on 27 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen do not meet again this regular season, with Evansville winning the regular season series 8-6.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the remainder of this 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







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